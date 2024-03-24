Lava O2 Smartphone With 50MP Dual AI Camera Launched In India At Rs 7,999; Check Specs, Availability

New Delhi: Lava has launched a new budget smartphone, the Lava O2, in India. The newly launched smartphone succeeds the Lava O1, which was launched last year in the country. The Lava O2 smartphone offers free-of-cost phone repair services at home under warranty.

In terms of warranty, the Lava O2 smartphone comes with a 1-year handset warranty and a 6-month warranty on accessories. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. The company also promises two years of security updates.

Lava O2 Price:

The smartphone comes in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 8,499. As part of an introductory offer, it is currently discounted by Rs 500, making the effective price Rs 7,999.

Lava O2 Availability

The Lava O2 smartphone comes in only an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, available in three colour options: Majestic Purple, Imperial Green, and Royal Gold. The first sale of the Lava O2 is scheduled to take place on March 27 via Lava e-store and Amazon. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Laptop With AI-Backed Video Editor Launched In India; Check Price, Bank Offers And Specs)

Specifications:

The Lava O2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera designed for stunning selfies. The smartphone is powered by the efficient UNISOC T616 processor, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming.

The smartphone sports a 50MP dual AI camera, offering AI mode, HDR mode, portrait mode, beauty mode, and night mode. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP front shooter. The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, delivering up to 38 hours of talk time and up to 500 hours of standby time on a single charge. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Plus Available With Big Discounts On Flipkart; Now You Can Buy At Rs 35,603 Off)

It runs on near-stock Android 13, providing a clean user experience without bloatware or ads. Additionally, it features a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.