Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Laptop With AI-Backed Video Editor Launched In India; Check Price, Bank Offers And Specs

New Delhi: South Korean company Samsung has rolled out the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptop in India. The company launched the laptop after the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 360 laptops in February this year in the country.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Book 4 has many AI features for video editing, photo remastering, and various other tasks. The laptop offers several CPU and RAM variants and is available in two colour options: Grey and Silver.

Price and Availability:

Consumers can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptop from samsung.com, leading online stores, and select retail stores. For the Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB RAM option, the laptop starts at a price of Rs 70,990.

The 16GB RAM variant with the same processor carries a price tag of Rs 75,990. Meanwhile, the Intel Core i7 variant of the Galaxy Book 4 only comes with 16GB of RAM and is priced at Rs. 85,990. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Plus Available With Big Discounts On Flipkart; Now You Can Buy At THIS Much Price)

Bank Offers:

Customers have the option to receive a bank cashback of Rs 5,000 or an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000 when they buy the Galaxy Book 4. Moreover, consumers can choose a No-cost EMI plan for up to 24 months. Students can get an extra 10% discount when purchasing this laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Specifications:

The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD LED anti-glare screen with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It has an Intel Core i7 processor and is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

It runs on One UI Book version 6 and is powered by a 54Wh battery with 45W charging support via a USB Type-C port. It sports an AI-backed Photo Remaster tool for image restoration and enhancement, along with a built-in Galaxy Video Editor. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available On Flipkart With THIS Much Discount)

Users can connect their Galaxy smartphones for improved webcam quality. For Connectivity, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and the device features a fingerprint reader for enhanced security.