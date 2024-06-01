Lava Yuva 5G Smartphone Launched With 5000mAh Battery For Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Lava has rolled out its latest budget-friendly Lava Yuva 5G smartphone in India. It is the first smartphone in the country to incorporate the Unisoc T750 5G chipset. The smartphone comes in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colour options. Notably, the Lava Yuva 5G comes with a one-year warranty. It comes with 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB storage models. The smartphone has achieved a score of over 350,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark platform.

The Lava is offering a ‘Free Service at Home’ facility from any part of the country with the phone. To avail this facility, the company will assign a technician/engineer to assist customers with the request at your doorstep. (Also Read: OnePlus 11R And OnePlus 12R Receive Massive Price Cut On Amazon, Flipkart; Check New Price And Specs)

Lava Yuva 5G Price And Availability:

For the 4GB+64GB storage model, the smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499. The 4GB+128GB carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon, the Lava e-store, and retail outlets, starting June 5.

Lava Yuva 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5D curved screen. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The newly launched phone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box. The company has claimed that the Android 14 upgrade and 2 years of security patches.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. On the security front, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock for quick and secure access to the device. (Also Read: Realme C63 Smartphone Launched With Android 14-Based Realme UI 5; Check Specs, Price)

For connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPRS, OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.