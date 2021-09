Leaked! iPhone 13 colour, storage options revealed by Ukranian seller ahead of launch

Tech giant Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 series on September 14 and now ahead of the official announcement, a Ukrainian e-commerce site KTC has showcased all the colours as well as storage configurations of the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

The website revealed that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in six colour options: black, blue, purple, pink, white and product red.

The iPhone 13 mini will come with 64GB and 128GB storage options, the vanilla iPhone 13 will launch in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will launch in four colours: black, silver, gold, and bronze.

The Pro will come in either 128GB or 256GB storage options while the Max will come in 256GB and 512GB variants.

Like other 2021 events, Apple confirmed that the September launch event will also take place virtually.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The devices are said to be powered by Apple`s next-generation A15 chip manufactured based on TSMC`s 5nm+ process.

The entire iPhone 13 range is also expected to sport the LiDAR sensor, which first appeared in the latest generation iPad Pro in March this year followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.