MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Launched With AI Support And Gaming Capabilities; Check Specs

New Delhi: The chip-making giant MediaTek has launched a new flagship mobile chipset in its Dimensity portfolio called 'Dimensity 9300+'. The latest mobile chip is specially designed to accelerate on-device generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) processing and will offer increased clock speeds.

Notably, the company claims that Dimensity 9300+ supports AI models such as Google Gemini Nano, Meta Llama 2 and Llama 3.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset Specs

The mobile chip features AI processing over the previous generation due to MediaTek's new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology in the company's latest generative AI engine, as per the company.

The new flagship Dimensity 9300+ chip can run LLMs with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second, more than two times the rate of competitive mass market solutions with the NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration. (Also Read: Apple Let Loose Event: From iPad Air Models To New Magic Keyboard Expected To Launch In India; Here's How To Watch)

It also includes a 5G R16 modem designed with AI situational awareness to provide tech fans with fast and reliable connectivity in different scenarios. The modem supports 4CC-CA Sub-6GHz with up to 7Gbps downlink.

Dimensity 9300+ Chipset: Enhancing Gaming Experience

It also incorporates a second-generation hardware ray tracing engine with an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, giving gamers fast ray tracing experiences at a smooth 60 FPS, along with console-grade global illumination effects. The chip also utilises MediaTek's latest HyperEngine technologies to take gaming to the next level. (Also Read:Samsung Launches Two High-Capacity Power Banks, Made With UL-Certified Recycled Materials; Check Price And Specs)

Morover, the MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) offers a boost in power efficiency when enabled in popular game titles, helping to extend battery life and keep devices cool, the company mentioned. (With Inputs From IANS)