Lenovo Tab M11 With 11-Inch Display And Android 13 Launched In India At Rs 17,999; Check Specs

New Delhi: Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Tab M11 in the Indian market. The company introduced its tablet at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The tablet comes in a single Seaform Green colour only.

It comes with a Lenovo Pen, which is included with the tablet. Notably, the Lenovo Tab M11 sports a slim design and weighs 465 grams. Consumers can purchase the tablet from Amazon India, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and Lenovo’s online store.

Lenovo Tab M11 Price:

The Lenovo Tab M11 is available in two variants: a Wi-Fi-only model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage priced at Rs 17,999, and an LTE model priced at Rs 21,999. (Also Read: POCO C61 Launched With AI Dual Rear Camera In India At Rs 6,999; Check Specs)

Lenovo Tab M11 Specifications:

The tablet features an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering 400 nits peak brightness and 72 percent NTSC Color Gamut for vibrant visuals. The Lenovo tablet runs on Android 13 with two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patch updates.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with a Mali G52 GPU. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), it ensures smooth performance and ample storage capacity.

In the camera department, the tablet sports a 13MP rear camera for capturing detailed shots and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is loaded with a 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W charging through a USB Type-C port, ensuring long hours of usage. (Also Read: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999)

The quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience, while the IP52 rating provides dust and water resistance, making it suitable for various environments.