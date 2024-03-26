Advertisement
POCO C61 Launched With AI Dual Rear Camera In India At Rs 6,999; Check Specs

The POCO C61 smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting March 28th at 12 noon.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Poco has launched a budget smartphone, the POCO C61, in India. The newly launched smartphone has three colour options: Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting March 28th at 12 noon.

POCO C61 Price:

For the 4GB+64GB variant, the POCO C61 smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999. The 6GB+128GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 7,999. These smartphone prices include a Rs 500 coupon offer for the first day of the sale only. 

POCO C61 Specifications:

The smartphone features a large 6.71-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, ensuring efficient performance for everyday tasks and gaming. (Also Read: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Price Cuts In India On Flipkart, Starting At Rs 56,999)

It is loaded with a robust 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The phone runs on Android 14-based UI.

In the camera department, the smartphone includes an 8MP AI dual rear camera system and a 5MP front shooter for high-quality selfies. Meanwhile, photography enthusiasts can explore various modes like AI portrait mode, Photo mode, Timed burst, and HDR, enhancing their creative capabilities. (Also Read: Lava O2 Smartphone With 50MP Dual AI Camera Launched In India At Rs 7,999; Check Specs, Availability)

For connectivity, the phone supports dual SIM cards, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C, ensuring seamless communication and data transfer. For enhanced security, it integrates a fast side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking.

