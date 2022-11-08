LG unveils world's first stretchable display; Can stretch from 12-inch to 14-inch without distortion

New Delhi: LG Display has announced to develop a stretchable display that can be stretched from 12-inch to 14-inch in size. It is stretchable up to 20%. The state-of-the-art display sports 100 pixels per inch (ppi) resolution and free-form technology. Based on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of special silicon used in contact lenses, this 12-inch display boasts a rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches. The display’s free-form nature offers a cutting-edge solution surpassing the existing foldable and rollable technology, according to the LG Display blog.

“We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry’s paradigm shift,” remarked Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO at LG Display.

The Stretchable display uses a micro-LED light source with a pixel pitch of less than 40um, securing a high level of durability to withstand significant external impacts as a resolution that competes with most existing monitors.

Expected Usage of the Technology

LG Display is predicting that this technology can be useful in fashion, wearables, mobility, and gaming industries.

