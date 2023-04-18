Live Updates: Apple's First Own-Branded Retail Store To Open In Mumbai Today

Apple is all set to open its first own-branded retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Situated in Mumbai's thriving Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Apple's retail store will assist customers in exploring company products and services, enjoying first-rate customer service, and learning how to maximise the use of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

The second Apple retail store launching this week in New Delhi is the next item on the anvil. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is excited to build on its long-standing history in India, as it gears up to mark a major expansion with the opening of its first retail stores in the country.

Here are the Live Updates On Apple BKC Store Opening