topStoriesenglish2596110
NewsTechnology
APPLE STORE

Live Updates: Apple's First Own-Branded Retail Store To Open In Mumbai Today

Apple Mumbai Store Opening Live Updates: Apple Mumbai's store is all set to open today. Check live updates here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 08:32 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates: Apple's First Own-Branded Retail Store To Open In Mumbai Today
LIVE Blog

Apple is all set to open its first own-branded retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday. Situated in Mumbai's thriving Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Apple's retail store will assist customers in exploring company products and services, enjoying first-rate customer service, and learning how to maximise the use of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

The second Apple retail store launching this week in New Delhi is the next item on the anvil. Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is excited to build on its long-standing history in India, as it gears up to mark a major expansion with the opening of its first retail stores in the country.

Here are the Live Updates On Apple BKC Store Opening

18 April 2023
08:29 AM

Apple BKC (Mumbai) Store Opening Live Updates: Launch Ceremony To Start Soon

Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to interact with audiences.

 

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?