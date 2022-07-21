MAJOR outage at MS Teams --Here are 5 alternative apps to Microsoft Teams

New Delhi: Microsoft Corporate's Team's app faced a huge outage on Thursday morning, sending jitters among the corporate office goers.

The company confirming the outage said that it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.

As of second quarter of 2022 fiscal, Microsoft Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users in January. This is compared to 250 million monthly active Teams users in July 2021.

Meanwhile, as office goers who are hugely dependent on MS Teams for their everyday work and co-ordination can think of other popular alternatives to MS Teams.

Top 5 alternative apps to Microsoft Team's app



Google Meet

Google Meet as the website describes is a Real-time meetings by Google. Using your browser, share your video, desktop, and presentations with teammates and customers.

Zoom

Zoom Meetings is also another very popular videotelephony software program userd by office goers and free lancers. It allows up to 100 concurrent participants. The website describes it as a video platform that powers all of your communication needs, including meetings, chat, phone, webinars, and online events.

Skype

Skype, also owned by Microsoft, is one of the oldest VoIP-based videotelephony platform that also supports instant messaging, file transfer, debit-based calls to landline and mobile telephones.

Slack

Slack is another very popular workplace communication platform. Slack, which has users in over 150 countries globally, already has a significant following in India, which is one of its top 10 markets for paid teams globally. The platform now has over 120 employees across four offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Workplace from Meta

Workplace from Meta is another platform that connects everyone in a company using familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting.