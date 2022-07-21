New Delhi: Microsoft Corp's MS Teams app was facing major outage on Thursday morning with thousands of users unable to access the Teams app. The company confirming the outage said that it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Microsoft has tweeted from its official handle that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Last month, Microsoft rolled out three new features on Teams to help SMBs. The new features are 'Schedule Meetings on Mobile,' 'Chat with Anyone' and 'Google Calendar Integration'.