MS TEAMS

MS Teams faces MAJOR outage, thousands of users unable to access Microsoft Teams app

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:04 AM IST|Source: Reuters

New Delhi: Microsoft Corp's MS Teams app was facing major outage on Thursday morning with thousands of users unable to access the Teams app. The company confirming the outage said that it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.

Microsoft has tweeted from its official handle that it has  received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.

Last month, Microsoft rolled out three new features on Teams to help SMBs. The new features are 'Schedule Meetings on Mobile,' 'Chat with Anyone' and 'Google Calendar Integration'.

