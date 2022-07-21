New Delhi: Microsoft Corp's MS Teams app was facing major outage on Thursday morning with thousands of users unable to access the Teams app.

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

User reports indicate Microsoft Teams is having problems since 9:24 PM EDT. https://t.co/lrZW08yr6T RT if you're also having problems #teamsdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) July 21, 2022

Microsoft has tweeted from its official handle that it has received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.

We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard via TM402718. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Meanwhile, twitter users have flooded the microblogging sites with memes and funny videos depicting their state of mind as the MS Teams was still not working for several of them.

So Microsoft Teams just went down… I guess it’s time for me to clock out pic.twitter.com/JMlAb1W7p8 — some bald headed gay slag (@astoldbymarkus) July 21, 2022

ms teams is down

me: oh no

also me:pic.twitter.com/QRr5KXTEt2 July 21, 2022

MS Teams is down, the corporate world is going crazy haha — Bey (@beetrees149) July 21, 2022

MS Teams outage



People who WFH: pic.twitter.com/pZRno1dezB — Rafa (@rafa_albqq) July 21, 2022

Last month, Microsoft rolled out three new features on Teams to help SMBs. The new features are 'Schedule Meetings on Mobile,' 'Chat with Anyone' and 'Google Calendar Integration'.