Memes flood the internet as MS Teams faces MAJOR outage, corporate workers jittery

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Microsoft Corp's MS Teams app was facing major outage on Thursday morning with thousands of users unable to access the Teams app. 

Microsoft's Teams app was down for more than 3,000 users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Microsoft has tweeted from its official handle that it has  received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. The tech giant further said that it is investigating the issue.

Meanwhile, twitter users have flooded the microblogging sites with memes and funny videos depicting their state of mind as the MS Teams was still not working for several of them.

Last month, Microsoft rolled out three new features on Teams to help SMBs. The new features are 'Schedule Meetings on Mobile,' 'Chat with Anyone' and 'Google Calendar Integration'.

