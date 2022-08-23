NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

Message delete for everyone: WhatsApp Group Admins can delete any message for everyone, new feature in iOS Beta

"After announcing the ability to retrieve deleted messages on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message for everyone, and it is finally available to some lucky beta testers on iOS!," WaBetainfo has said

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Message delete for everyone: WhatsApp Group Admins can delete any message for everyone, new feature in iOS Beta

New Delhi: WhatsApp Group Admins are going to have more control and power in the group chats. As per reports, WhatsApp Group Admins can delete any message for everyone and the new feature can be seen in the latest iOS Beta version.

"After announcing the ability to retrieve deleted messages on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message for everyone, and it is finally available to some lucky beta testers on iOS!," WaBetainfo has said. (Also Read: Want to take a full-page screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's HOW & all about scrolling screenshot)

WaBetainfo further said that the feature is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.70.

"WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.70 is marked as a compatible update, but some lucky beta testers may also be able to get the same feature on the previous beta," it added. (Also Read: OMG! Apple iPhone SE available below Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Check exchange offer and other discounts)

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently started testing screenshot blocking on Android beta now that will prevent users from taking screenshots to view once images and videos, the media reported.

The instant messaging app had recently announced three new privacy features on WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations and added layers of protection when messaging.

Screenshot blocking was one of those feature and was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and has not been spotted on Android beta by WhatsApp beta tracker website WABetaInfo.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure