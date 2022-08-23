New Delhi: WhatsApp Group Admins are going to have more control and power in the group chats. As per reports, WhatsApp Group Admins can delete any message for everyone and the new feature can be seen in the latest iOS Beta version.

"After announcing the ability to retrieve deleted messages on the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update, WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets group admins delete any message for everyone, and it is finally available to some lucky beta testers on iOS!," WaBetainfo has said. (Also Read: Want to take a full-page screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's HOW & all about scrolling screenshot)

WaBetainfo further said that the feature is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.70.

"WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.18.0.70 is marked as a compatible update, but some lucky beta testers may also be able to get the same feature on the previous beta," it added. (Also Read: OMG! Apple iPhone SE available below Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Check exchange offer and other discounts)

Meta-owned WhatsApp recently started testing screenshot blocking on Android beta now that will prevent users from taking screenshots to view once images and videos, the media reported.

The instant messaging app had recently announced three new privacy features on WhatsApp, giving users more control over their conversations and added layers of protection when messaging.

Screenshot blocking was one of those feature and was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and has not been spotted on Android beta by WhatsApp beta tracker website WABetaInfo.