Messaging app Telegram rolls out new FEATURES including Infinite reactions, emoji statues, more; Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: Messaging app Telegram has announced to roll out a slew of new features including emoji statues, infinite reactions, new username links, and prioritise downloads on Android. Now they will have the option of infinite reactions and emoji statues. Have a look on all the new features coming in the update for Telegram premium users.

The emoji revolution continues with Infinite Reactions and Emoji Statuseshttps://t.co/KhM9yHkZAm — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) September 16, 2022

Infinite Reactions

The company informed that Telegram premium users can pick reactions from infinite selections of custom emoji. Besides, they can now attach up to 3 reactions per message. However, these changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats and Group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups or not.

Emoji Statues

Now Telegram premium users can display animated emoji status next to their name to let others know how they’re feeling or what they’re doing. This custom status will replace the premium badge in the chat list, in your profile and in groups. Popular suggestions for working, sleeping, traveling and more will be shown at the top.

You can tap the premium badge at the top of the chat list or go to the settings to change your status. Press and hold an emoji to set a status for a specific duration.

New Username Links

Now every username has a new unique link format – username.t.me – for those who want to underline their name (or have trouble finding the /key). Earlier, all @usernames on telegram have their own t.me/username links, making it easy to share your public profile, group or channel anywhere on the internet.

Prioritize Downloads on Android

Media and files that are actively downloading can be managed in the 'Downloads' tab of Search or by tapping the download icon that appears in your chat list. You can now press and hold any items in the list to reorder them and change their priority – downloading the top file first.