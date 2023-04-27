WhatsApp Rolls Out 'Lock Chat' Feature To Some Select Users; What Is It?

New Delhi: WhatsApp has rolled out its new feature to some beta testers globally that will allow users to lock chats. The communication app will roll out this feature to even more users over the coming weeks. The company is working to enhance privacy on the app, which is one of the most requested features by users. Those who selected lock chat option can unlock it with their fingerprints.

According to the wabetainfo report, it is currently released for some luck beta testers and would be available to more users in the coming weeks.

How Will It Work?

You need to open chat info to discover if the feature is enabled. Then, they can see a new option called ‘Chat Lock’. When you enable it, a new section called ‘Locked Chats’ will appear within your chat list and you can open this section by unlocking it with your fingerprint.

“Once a chat is locked, it can only be accessed using the user’s fingerprint, making it almost impossible for anyone else to open the chat. As an additional layer of privacy, this feature also ensures that media files such as photos and videos sent in a locked chat are not automatically saved to the device’s gallery,” Wabetainfo added in its report.

Moreover, if someone tries to get your phone and fails to provide the necessary authentication, they will be prompted to clear the chat to open it.

WhatsApp Allows Users To Run Same Account On Multiple Device

WhatsApp has now announced to let users run the same account on multiple phones in order to improving its multi-device offering. Therefore, you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. It will be major relief for those users who need several devices all-at-once for personal or professional use and can be free to sign-in from WhatsApp account whenever they have to use them.

“Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices,” WhatsApp informed in the blog.