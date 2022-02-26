हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
META

Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetising on platform

Policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetising on platform

New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world." Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Feb 26: Check how to claim free rewards

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform,” he said. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: FM Sitharaman says India's development challenged as world peace threatened

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
METAFacebookRussia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir PutinWorld war 3
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Feb 26: Check how to claim free rewards

Must Watch

PT53S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: Ukraine Refused to Compromise - Russia