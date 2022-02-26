Meta to bar Russian state media from running ads, monetising on platform

New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc is barring Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on its platform anywhere in the world, the parent company of social media giant Facebook said on Friday.

"We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media," its security policy head, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Twitter. "These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend."

1/ We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world. We also continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media. These changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend. — Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) February 26, 2022

He added, "We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world." Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Feb 26: Check how to claim free rewards

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will keep sharing steps we’re taking to protect people on our platform,” he said. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: FM Sitharaman says India's development challenged as world peace threatened

Live TV

#mute