Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today, Feb 26: Check how to claim free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, February 26, have been released by the developers of the game. Players can use the codes to get free rewards in their Garena Free Fire MAX account.

Players are required to visit the official redemption website to claim free rewards against the redeem codes. They will need to log in to the portal via either Facebook ID, Google ID, VK ID, or Huawei ID. Players get rewards such as in-app skins for characters and weapons using the daily Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.



For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game that has been banned by the Indian government in a crackdown on apps with a Chinese connection.

Garena Free Fire MAX can be seen as an alternative to Garena Free Fire and other popular battle royale games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG New State, among others.

However, Garena Free Fire MAX is available only for Android devices, at least as of now. The game is available only on Google Play Store and is missing from Apple App Store.

While Garena Free Fire MAX is quite similar to Free Fire in terms of gameplay, one can easily notice the improved graphics and enhanced experience in the former. The game animations and effects are slightly better in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, February 26:

VB5H-JI57-T6G5

QRF3-DGH2-TJY1

IH8G-7F6D-TR5S

FXG7-HYA8-U765

SRED-SFEG-4H5J

FW1V-EB4N-5J6T

VRSF-W2GY-76I5

RDSE-DWF3-4VB5

67UK-IOJN-PGKT

J678-KIOJ-987F

DREF-34G5-H6J8

J4KI-5TG8-765T

J6KY-IH8B-7V65

6DTS-RAQF-G2H3

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to Garena Free Fire MAX account using either Facebook, Google, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter redeem codes into the box.

Step 4: Click on the 'Confirm' button.

Step 5: You will receive the reward in the vault section of the Garena Free Fire MAX account within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

