New Delhi: Motorola announced its Moto G54 5G in India in September of last year. It comes in two variants, which include an 8GB+128GB model and a 12GB+256GB model, priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

Now, the company has slashed the price of the Motorola smartphone by Rs 3,000 on both variants. After the reduction, Motorola fans can purchase the 8GB variant at Rs 13,999 and the 12GB variant at Rs 15,999 respectively. The smartphones are available in Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green colour options. (Also Read: Flipkart Customers Order iPhone 15, Asus Laptop; Get Defective And Discarded Product Instead)

Moto G54 5G Specifications

The display of the device measures 6.5 inches and boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring a vivid and crisp visual experience. Running on the Android 13 operating system, the phone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7020 chipset, providing efficient performance.

In terms of photography, the device features a 50 MP main camera equipped with LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities, while the selfie camera offers a resolution of 16 MP. The phone is equipped with a powerful Li-Po 6000 mAh battery that is non-removable, and it supports 33W wired charging for quick and convenient power replenishment. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Series Mint Colour Officially Teased; Set To Launch On This Date)

For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 and features a USB Type-C 2.0 port with OTG support. Additionally, it comes with a range of sensors, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass, enhancing the overall user experience with advanced features and functionality.