Mi clearance sale 2022: Get THESE Redmi phones at half price, check top deals here

New Delhi: It is an uphill battle to find a smartphone for less than Rs 5,000 in India. Interested shoppers can purchase smartphones for as little as Rs 3,999 through Mi's clearance sale. The website includes all phones in India priced under Rs 6,000. The recently released Redmi phones, however, are not included in the offer.

Redmi 6A, Redmi Y3, and Redmi Note 7 Pro are a few of the phones that are offered for rates that are half as high. The China-based smartphone maker's budget phone Redmi 6A is currently being sold for the lowest price ever.

The Redmi 6A has a starting price of Rs 6,999. It is currently on sale for Rs 3,999. You can get this phone at a discounted price from the Mi Clearance sale. The Redmi 6A is an entry-level budget smartphone with extremely basic features. An Helio A22 CPU, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, power it.

The device boasts respectable camera specifications. Smartphones acquired at a discount in the sale do not sport a warranty. Users can avail of Limited post-sale services with certain exemptions.

Xiaomi simultaneously unveiled the Redmi Note 12 5G lineup in China by expanding its note series. The Note 12 Pro series, which comprises the Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro+, and Note 12 Explorer Edition phones, is about to debut in India. The entry-level model in the 5G connection series, is the Vanilla Note 12 5G.