Price drop alert! iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro get MASSIVE discounts on Flipkart and Amazon; details inside

New Delhi: Smartphones are one of the most often utilised pieces of personal technology due to their simplicity of use and support with practically all activities. Consumers globally have a wide range of options to consider given the various features and applications available on the devices. Usually, iPhone sets trends in the specification of smartphones.

Almost all e-commerce platforms and e-tailers reported highly high demand for Apple's iPhone during this holiday season. Are you an iPhone enthusiast? If yes, this could be your chance. The iPhone 13 is available at a whopping discount on Amazon and Flipkart.

The price of the 128GB edition of the iPhone 13 at the time of its launch in 2021 was Rs 79,900. The price of the smartphone now on Flipkart is Rs 66,990. The world's largest online retailer is also providing an exchange discount of up to Rs 18,500.

Additionally, the e-tailer is giving an instant discount of 10 per cent to the users of CitiBank debit and credit cards. The price of the smartphone drops to Rs 48,490 after the exchange reduction.

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 18,500 on the Pro 128 GB model, which has an MSRP of Rs 1,19,900. The price is reduced to Rs 1,01,400 after the exchange reduction. Additionally, the variety of bank offers would further reduce the cost to below Rs 1 lakh.

Amazon is selling the iPhone 13 Pro for Rs 1,09,900 with a maximum exchange discount of Rs 14,050. Customers may purchase the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB model on Amazon for as little as Rs 95, 850.