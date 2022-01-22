Micromax In Note 2 smartphone to launch next week: Check specs, price, features

Domestic smartphone brand Micromax has announced it will launch the `IN Note 2` smartphone on January 25 in the Indian market.

The company has shared a short teaser video showcasing its design. The teaser gives us the first look at the In Note 2, revealing a punch-hole display with narrow bezels on three sides and a fairly large chin.

The Twitter post also confirmed the Micromax IN Note 2 will have a "Dazzling Glass finish".

The upcoming Micromax smartphone In Note 2 is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution screen with a higher refresh rate.

The predecessor, the Micromax In Note 1 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a maximum brightness of 450nits and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 22: Check how to get free skins, collection items

The IN Note 1 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Also Read: LIC Policy: Pay a single premium and get Rs 12,000 every month, here’s how

