हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC Saral Pension Yojana

LIC Policy: Pay a single premium and get Rs 12,000 every month, here’s how

LIC Saral Pension Yojana ensures that investors receive Rs 12,000 every month by just paying a single premium. 

LIC Policy: Pay a single premium and get Rs 12,000 every month, here’s how

New Delhi: In India, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India offers a slew of safe policies that provide investors with impressive returns at the time of maturity along with a decent sum assured to provide the family of an investor with financial support in an unforeseen event. 

Life insurance has indeed become crucial in the current times. Therefore, investing in a LIC policy has become the need of the hour, especially for salaried individuals who may not have bumper savings with them.

In one such scheme offered by LIC, the insurer lets investors receive Rs 12,000 every month by just paying a single premium. The scheme we are talking about is LIC Saral Pension Yojana. 

Under the LIC Saral Pension Yojana, the country’s largest insurer offers two options. The first option provides a life annuity with a 100 per cent return on the purchase price. The benefits of the policy are limited to the investors in the option, which promises a monthly payout till the time policyholder is alive. The nominee receives the premium in case of the unfortunate in the life annuity with a 100 per cent return option. 

The second option under LIC Saral Pension Yojana is a joint life pension plan wherein both husband and wife can receive the monthly pension. The nominee receive the base price at the time of the death of the couple. 

LIC Saral Pension Yojana 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LIC Saral Pension YojanaLIC policyLIC Saral Pension PolicyLIC
Next
Story

PFRDA to discuss with Centre proposal to hike equity exposure in NPS to 75% for govt employees

Must Watch

PT18M7S

DNA: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose will be 28 feet tall at India Gate