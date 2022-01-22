Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 22: Check how to get free skins, collection items

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22 have been released by the game developer to let players enjoy free in-app items such as skins, virtual currencies, and collection items, among others.

Garena Free Fire, a popular battleground mobile game that gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India, releases redeem codes every day to improve the gaming experience of the players.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire redeem codes are made of 12 digit alpha-numeric characters. Gamers are required to visit the official redemption portal to redeem and add the free rewards to their Garena Free Fire accounts.

The game is available across all major stores such as Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS. Besides releasing the daily redeem codes, developers of Garena Free Fire also organises various events to give a chance to players to get free rewards in the form of new skins, virtual currencies, free upgrades, and more, and make the game more exciting.

Garena Free Fire Redeem redeem codes for January 22:

GHRT YO9H I87G

FUTE 5RDR EDQF

1S2X WFDG HBFG

F34K TIFD 6S5A

GEHN GKIS 5ARF

FY6T FW34 A3QW

FH8G 7F6T SFEV

NMFK R98T 7GY6

TSFE RN5M 67LU

FDFH 2U37 TYGH

F4N5 M67Y LUOH

FRTG O987 6T5T

FFD6 S5AE DQ23

Here’s how to redeem Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 22:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the portal with either Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Select the 'OK' button. Also Read: Instagram to reduce visibility of 'potentially harmful' content

Step 5: Reward against the redemption code will be successfully added to your account. Also Read: Private sector must invest in labour-oriented industries to create jobs: Piyush Goyal

Live TV

#mute