Microsoft Outage Hits Some Sectors In India—Find Out Which Were Affected

Microsoft Outage: Microsoft software outage caused global disruptions on July 19, impacting travel and market operations. The issues began in the United States late Thursday and were linked to failures in Microsoft services such as Azure and Office 365.

The LSE Group, which runs the London Stock Exchange, reported a global technical issue that stopped news from being published. Sky News also went off the air temporarily. In the United States, 911 services were disrupted and major airlines like American, Delta, and United had to ground flights. (Also Read: Microsoft Outage: Chaos Continue At Delhi Airport - DigiYatra Down, IndiGo Faces Long Queues)

CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz apologised and revealed that a software bug in the recent system update caused the issue. (Also Read: Airport Systems Working Normally: Aviation Ministry On Microsoft Outage)

Here's a look at how the outage impacted different sectors in India:

Affected sectors:

- Check-In Glitch Delays Flights in India: Check-in systems at airports such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru were down. This glitch impacted airlines like IndiGo, Akasa, and SpiceJet, leading to delays for many domestic flights.

- Corporate Disruptions: Due to the tech outage, Microsoft Teams, Windows 365, and OneDrive were down, causing disruptions for Windows users in India.

- Banks: RBI Reports Limited Impact from Outage. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the outage affected only 10 banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Unaffected Sectors

- Stock Market: Indian Exchanges Unaffected

The Indian stock exchanges were not affected by the global outage. However, trading platforms like IIFL Securities, Angel One, and 5Paisa reported issues, and traders at Edelweiss MF, Nuvama, and Motilal Oswal also experienced difficulties.

- Mutual Funds: Major Indian asset management companies, including SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, Zerodha MF, Nippon India MF, and Bandhan MF, were not impacted by the Microsoft outage.

- Income Tax Department: Portal Remains Stable Amid Outage

The Income Tax Department's portal did not experience any major disruptions during the outage.