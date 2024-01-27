trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714629
Technology
MICROSOFT

Microsoft Teams Suffers Mega Outage, Company Says Fixing

Microsoft attributed the outage to a networking issue affecting a portion of the Teams service.

Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024
New Delhi: Microsoft Teams encountered a major outage impacting users across various parts of the world. The disruption reportedly began on a Friday evening and persisted until the early hours of Saturday, causing inconvenience for many users.

What Went Wrong?

Microsoft attributed the outage to a networking issue affecting a portion of the Teams service. This glitch led to users experiencing difficulties, such as being unable to log in, encountering missing messages and attachments, as well as facing delays in the platform's functionalities. (Also Read: Now You Can Choose Any Hospital For Treatment; Know All About Game-Changing Rule For Health Insurance)

Company's Response

In response to the widespread issues, Microsoft initiated failovers to address the problem. Despite some initial challenges, the company noted "significant improvements or full remediation in many of the Teams features affected by this incident" after working on it for several hours. (Also Read: No Need For Thermometer! Now This Smartphone Can Measure Your Body Temperature)

Ongoing Efforts

Microsoft is actively monitoring and implementing fixes to address any remaining impact scenarios associated with the outage. The company acknowledged that its failover operations did not provide immediate relief to all users in North and South America regions.

Efforts to optimize network and backend services are ongoing, with Microsoft closely observing internal telemetry signals to ensure that their mitigations effectively reduce the impact on customers.

Interestingly, Microsoft Teams had a four-hour outage exactly a year ago, adding a touch of déjà vu to the recent disruption. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise in maintaining seamless digital services on a global scale.

