Microsoft to reveal Windows 11 today: When, where to watch live event and what to expect

New Delhi: Microsoft is all set to announce Windows 11 on Thursday (June 24) in an online event, in what could be the first major revamp of one of the most popular operating systems in the world since 2015. Over the past few decades, Microsoft Windows has turned into a household name. The OS has dominated personal computers and laptop for decades now. But in the past few years, Microsoft Windows has faced stiff competition from rivals - Apple and Google. And that’s why the major update could be a game-changer.

When will Microsoft Windows 11 launch event start?

Microsoft’s launch event will start at 11 AM ET on Thursday. According to the Indian time, the Windows 11 launch event will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Microsoft Windows 11 launch event?

You can watch the Microsoft Windows 11 launch event live on the company’s official site, which is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/event

What to expect from Windows 11?

Since Microsoft hasn’t officially revealed that the name of the upcoming OS, we don’t know much about Windows 11 yet. However, if leaks are to be true then Windows 11 is likely to sport an upgraded Start Menu along with a new design to the taskbar.

In terms of the overall interface, Windows 11 could actually be a lot more similar to the Windows 10X operating system. Microsoft had launched Windows 10X in 2019 for dual-screen personal computers and other devices.

Price of Windows 11

Since Microsoft offered Windows 10 for free to all the previous customers of Windows 7 and 8, the company is likely to provide the latest upgrade to Windows 11 at no extra cost.