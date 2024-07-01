Realme C63 Launched In India With Air Gestures And Rainwater Smart Touch Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price

Realme C63 India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Realme C63 smartphone in the Indian market. The entry-level smartphone comes with several artificial intelligence (AI) based features like Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch. The handset comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage option only and is offered in Leather Blue and Jade Green colour options.

The dual SIM smartphone runs the Android 14 operating system topped with the company's layer of Realme UI on top.

Realme C63 Price And Availability:

The Realme C63 smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Realme India website and select retail stores. Notably. the first sale of the smartphone will start in the country from 12 pm IST on July 3. (Also Read: Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Confirmed With AI Camera; Check Expected Specs)

Realme C63 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits peak brightness. It also offers 720x1600 pixel resolution and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the UNISOC T612 chipset, which is a dated chipset launched in 2022. The Realme C63 is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The company claims that the smartphone is claimed to charge up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes. On the optics front, the smartphone sports a 50MP rear camera with a depth sensor and LED flash at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out New Events Feature For Group Chats; Here's How To Use In Android, iOS)

The newly launched smartphone is also packed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.