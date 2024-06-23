Tech Showdown: Vivo Y58 5G vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G; Head-To-Head Comparison Under Rs 20K For Smart Buyers

Vivo Y58 5G vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: In the fast-paced universe of mobile technology, both Vivo Y58 5G and Oppo A3 Pro 5G smartphones have become the sweet spot for consumers seeking a balance of performance, features, and affordability. Both mid-range smartphones offer 5G connectivity, making them fast and efficient for internet usage.

The Vivo Y58 5G battery will provide up to 73 hours of music playback and 23 hours of YouTube video playback time with a full charge. Apart from this, the Oppo A3 Pro 5G smartphone is packed with AI-powered features like AI LinkBoost, which enhances network stability, and AI Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from photos.

This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Price

The Vivo Y58 5G is priced at Rs 19,499 for the solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Oppo A3 Pro is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs. 19,999 in India.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Colour Options

The Vivo Y58 5G handset comes in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colour options. Meanwhile, the Oppo A3 Pro smartphone is offered in Moonlight Purple and Starry Black colours.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Display

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y58 5G smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with eye-care sunlight display, 120Hz refresh rate, 393ppi pixel density, and 1024 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Oppo A3 Pro sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch response rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Battery

The Vivo Y58 5G is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. On the other hand, the Oppo A3 Pro is packed with a 5,100mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Camera

The Vivo Y58 5G smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats. Meanwhile, The Oppo A3 Pro smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, while the front camera is an 8MP sensor.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Processor

The Vivo Y58 5G is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Meanwhile, the Oppo A3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Vivo Y58 5G Vs Oppo A3 Pro 5G: Availability

The Vivo Y58 5G smartphone can be purchased via Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, and all major retail stores. Meanwhile, the Oppo A3 Pro can be purchased through the Oppo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.