Tech Showdown: Xiaomi 14 CIVI Vs Vivo V29 Pro; Which Phone Suits Your Pocket In Rs 45,000 Price Segment?

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Vs Vivo V29 Pro: As we all know choosing a new smartphone can be a tough task with so many options available in the competitive world of smartphones. If you are looking for the top-notch smartphone in the mid-range segment then there are two popular choices which include Xiaomi 14 Civi and the Vivo V29 Pro in the Indian market.

Both phones look great and offer stylish designs and impressive features. In this article, we will compare the Xiaomi 14 Civi and the Vivo V29 Pro to help you decide which phone is the best fit for you.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Vs Vivo V29 Pro: Colour Options

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI smartphone comes in Matcha Green, Cruise Blue and Shadow Black colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo V29 Pro smartphone is available in Himalayan Blue and Space Black colour options.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Vs Vivo V29 Pro In Rs 45,000 Price Segment

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant, whereas the 12GB + 512GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 47,999. On the other hand, the Vivo V29 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 42,999. (Also Read: iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Plus Get Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Specs And New Price)

Xiaomi 14 CIVI Specifications:

The dual SIM Xiaomi 14 CIVI features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It runs on HyperOS interface based on Android 14.

The smartphone is loaded with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The smartphone is powered by 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It offers an IceLoop cooling system that is claimed to perform three times more efficiently than conventional vapour cooling systems.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera unit which includes 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the front.

The triple rear camera unit is co-engineered by Leica with a Summilux lens. For connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Bluetooth 5.4, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. This feature sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports an AI-backed face unlock system.

Vivo V29 Pro Specifications:

The smartphone offers a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D Curved 120Hz display and operates on FunTouch OS 13. The Vivo V29 Pro comes with a 4600mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge that is protected by 24-dimension charging security protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, utilizing the cutting-edge 4 nm process technology. The Vivo V29 Pro comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP portrait lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the security front, the smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it supports USB Type-C audio, and a bottom-ported speaker.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.