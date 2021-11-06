Modified iPhone X With USB-C port selling on eBay, bids cross Rs 70 lakh

New Delhi: A seller on eBay is selling an Apple iPhone X variant that buyers can’t wait to get their hands on. The smartphone is not just a simple device, but a specially modified version of the iPhone X that packs a USB-C port, instead of the usual charging slot that comes in Apple’s smartphones.

The smartphone is designed by a student named Ken Pillonel. On eBay, the listing of the specially crafted smartphone is titled 'world's first USB C iPhone'. In his blog and a YouTube video, robotics engineering student Ken Pillonel revealed the modification process.

He said that the complex process involved a USB-C to lightning port, followed by changing the Type-C male end to a female port. Finally, the apparatus was fit inside the iPhone X to make charging via Type-C possible. Using the modified cable, the modified Apple X is capable of charging and data transfers.

So far, hundreds of customers have bid for the smartphone, with the highest being $100,100 (roughly more than Rs 74 lakh). If you’re also planning to bid for a unique smartphone, then you can do the same by visiting the eBay portal.

The last date to place your bids is November 11. Pillonel's 13-minute-long video shows the complete project starting from scratch, from concept to designing the custom iPhone X with a USB Type-C port.

The modified Apple iPhone X packs 64GB of storage. The bid started at $3,500 (roughly at about Rs 2,60,200) a few days ago on Tuesday, November 2. Customer who will win the bid will receive the free delivery of the customised iPhone X. Moreover, the engineer who designed the smartphone will also give free 30-minute call support for iPhone X.