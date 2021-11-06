Karnataka Bitcoin Scam Update! Main accused taken into custody by police

New Delhi: In what could be an interesting development related to Karnataka’s Bitcoin scandal, the main accused has been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Saturday (November 6) in Bengaluru.

The accused was arrested by the police from a five-star hotel. J.B. Nagar police highlighted that it got information about Sriki staying at the hotel by a staffer. The hotel staff had informed the police that Sriki was involved in a brawl.

Upon reaching the hotel, the Police picked Sriki up for questioning. He was released two months ago on bail but his whereabouts weren't informed to the police. According to an IANS report, he is said to be the kingpin behind the Bitcoin scandal that rattled the political circles of Karnataka.

At the five star hotel, accused Sriki was found quarrelling with one Vishnu Bhat and also got into a brawl with the security officer, according to police, which picked both Sriki and Vishnu Bhat from the premises.