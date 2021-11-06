हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bitcoin

Karnataka Bitcoin Scam Update! Main accused taken into custody by police

Karnataka’s Bitcoin scandal's main accused has been arrested by the Karnataka Police.  

Karnataka Bitcoin Scam Update! Main accused taken into custody by police

New Delhi: In what could be an interesting development related to Karnataka’s Bitcoin scandal, the main accused has been arrested by the Karnataka Police on Saturday (November 6) in Bengaluru. 

The accused was arrested by the police from a five-star hotel. J.B. Nagar police highlighted that it got information about Sriki staying at the hotel by a staffer. The hotel staff had informed the police that Sriki was involved in a brawl. 

Upon reaching the hotel, the Police picked Sriki up for questioning. He was released two months ago on bail but his whereabouts weren’t informed to the police. According to an IANS report, he is said to be the kingpin behind the Bitcoin scandal that rattled the political circles of Karnataka. Also Read: Delhi government extends free ration scheme for next six months

At the five star hotel, accused Sriki was found quarrelling with one Vishnu Bhat and also got into a brawl with the security officer, according to police, which picked both Sriki and Vishnu Bhat from the premises. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to retrieve lost or forgotten Aadhaar number online

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BitcoinKarnatakaBitcoin Scam KarnatakaBitcoin scam
Next
Story

Photo app sues Facebook’s Meta for copying its main feature for Instagram

Must Watch

PT8M49S

News 50: CM Yogi's warning to those who patronize mafia in UP