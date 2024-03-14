Moto G Power 5G (2024), Moto G 5G (2024) With Android 14 Launched; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its budget-friendly smartphone series with Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Moto G 5G (2024) smartphones. The American tech giant has rolled out these smartphones in the US. Notably, both smartphones come as successors to Moto G Power 5G (2023) and Moto G 5G (2023).

The newly launched Moto G Power 5G comes in Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colour options, while the Moto G 5G is available in Sage Green. Both Motorola offerings include stereo speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos, side-mounted fingerprint scanners, and the most up-to-date connectivity options such as 5G.

Price And Availability:

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) carries a price tag of $299.99 (around Rs 24,854) in the US. The laptop can be purchased starting March 22nd. Interested buyers from Canada can purchase it via motorola.ca starting April 12. Moreover, the laptop will be available for universal unlocking and will be sold on both the official website and Amazon, beginning March 29th. It comes with Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colour options.

The Moto G 5G (2024) is up for grabs for consumers at a price of $199.99 (roughly Rs 16,569). Interested buyers in the US can make their purchase starting March 21st. Canadians, on the other hand, will have access to it through motorola.ca and universal unlocking from May 2, available via the official website and Amazon. It comes in a Sage Green shade. (Also Read: ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Laptops With Windows 11 OS Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

Moto G Power 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It runs on Android 14, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and Quad Pixel technology, alongside an 8MP ultrawide sensor with autofocus. Adding further, it features a 16-MP selfie camera sensor for crisp selfies and video chats.

Moto G 5G Specifications:

The Moto G 5G features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It runs on Android 14. (Also Read: Devin: World’s First AI Software Engineer Launched; Can Solve All Tasks With a Single Prompt)

With a water-repellent build and a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W TurboPower charging, it's durable and long-lasting. Its dual rear camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel tech, while selfies and videos are handled by an 8 MP sensor.