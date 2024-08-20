Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Could Debut With 6.78-inch AMOLED Display; Check Expected Specs

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch the Vivo T3 Pro 5G smartphone in India next week, months after the Chinese smartphone maker revealed its two other siblings Vivo T3x and Vivo T3 Lite in the country.

The company will launch the Vivo T3 Pro 5G smartphone on August 27 at 12:00pm IST. Notably, Vivo and Flipkart are teasing the launch of a new device through dedicated microsites on their websites. Moreover, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is believed to come as a rebrand of the iQOO Z9s Pro, which is set to launch in India on August 21. It will be offered in two different colour options: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price In India (Expected)

As you know that the starting price of the Vivo T3 5G is priced around at Rs 19,999. It means that the price of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will probably be priced higher. It is expected that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will sport in a sub-30k price segment and the price will begin at Rs 26,000.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone could sport a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The phone could run Android-based Funtouch OS with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security software updates. It is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAH battery with 80W charging support.

On the optics front, the phone could come with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 16MP shooter on the front.