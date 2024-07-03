Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Could Debut With Dual Camera Setup; Check Expected Specs, Price

Moto G85 5G India Launch: Motorola has announced the official launch date of the Moto G85 5G smartphone in India. China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will launch on July 10 this month in the country.

The company has promised that the Moto G85 5G may run on Android 14 and could receive two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. Moreover, the company also claims that the Moto G85 5G software features such as Smart Connect, Family Space and Moto Secure.

The Moto G85 made its debut in Europe last week as a rebranded version of Motorola S50 Neo which was launched in China alongside the Motorola Razr 50 series. The much anticipated might be available in three colour options: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey. Notably, the launch date has been revealed on Flipkart confirming its availability on the e-commerce platform. (Also Read: Apple Announces India-Centric Features In iOS 18 With New Fonts, Multilingual Siri For iPhone Users)

Get ready to elevate your style and give off main character energy vibes with the #MotoG85 5G.

Launching on 10th July @Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and all leading retail stores.#AllEyesOnYou pic.twitter.com/nr2YhCEcS3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 3, 2024

Moto G85 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

The Moto G85 5G could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. On the optics front, the upcoming Moto G85 5G could come with a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the front. Adding further, the handset could have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance and the display might be protected under Corning Gorilla Glass 5. (Also Read: MSI Launches Its First-Ever Windows 11-Based Gaming Console And Laptop In India; Check Specs, Price)

The Moto G85 is set to follow the Moto G84, which was released in India last September. As a mid-range phone, the Moto G84 was priced at Rs 19,999, so the Moto G85 is likely to be priced similarly.