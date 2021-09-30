Moto Tab G20 tab with 8-inch LCD display launched in India: Price, features, specs

New Delhi: Moto Tab G20 has been launched in India’s smartphone market on Thursday, September 30, three days ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale pegged to start from October 3, 2021.

Moto Tab G20, which is Motorola’s first tablet, has been launched at a time when the demand for large screen devices has surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lenovo-owned brand must be eyeing to cash in on the heavy demand while taking on the likes of Realme, Mi, and Samsung.

Moto Tab G20 price

Motorola’s Moto Tab G20 has been launched with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The tablet will go on sale during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 3 onwards. With the launch of the tablet, the firm aims to make learning from home more intuitive and fun.

Moto Tab G20 specs

Moto Tab G20 is packed with an 8-inch HD IPS LCD display with TDDI technology. The display offers a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Motorola claims that the tablet’s screen offers better touch performance.

The tablet runs on stock Android 11 that offers a neat experience, without any distractive ads, bloatware or unwanted apps. Moto Tab G20 sports a 5 MP camera while in the front is a 2MP shooter. The rear camera is capable of recording an FHD video at 30 fps.

Moto Tab G20 performance

Moto Tab G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core processor coupled with 3 GB of RAM. Buyers will get 32GB of storage under the hood. The tablet also offers features uch as Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient Light Sensor. Also Read: DL update! Delhi extends validity of driving license, other vehicle documents, check new deadline

For easy connectivity, the tablet comes with Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5, among other connectivity features. However, there is no option of inserting a SIM card into the tablet. Also Read: TCS introduces Youth Employment Program to skill youth, help rebuild livelihoods of COVID-19 victims