TCS introduces Youth Employment Program to skill youth, check how to land your dream job

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently introduced the Youth Employment Program (YEP) to skill the youth of the country to make them more employable. The programme was also launched with an aim to provide opportunities to those who lost their jobs amid the pandemic, as part of the IT major’s CSR initiatives.

As part of the programme, TCS is inviting candidates, especially those from socially or economically marginalised communities, to acquire skills such as quantitative aptitude, corporate communication, and basic programming, among others, to make themselves more employable.

In a statement, the largest IT company in India said that after receiving the specialised training and mentorship, it will also be supporting them in finding employment opportunities.

As of now, more than 4,900 students are said to have benefitted from the Youth Employment Program. Moreover, 9,200 students have been trained under the non-IT Youth Employment program by TCS trainers.

TCS said that it has trained 1,24,000 youth since the inception of the Youth Employment Program. Out of which, 24,800 individuals have landed successful jobs in private and public companies. More than 13,800 candidates were absorbed by TCS itself.

Also, to date, TCS has also received 1,384 nominations backed by 700+ TCS associates. "TCS has received over 1,300 nominations, of which over 85% were either friends or relatives of the employees," the company added. Also Read: Poco C31 budget smartphone with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specs, features

More than 80% of the nominees belong to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, the IT major said. Also Read: Internet shutdown to affect common people real or fake? Here is what we know