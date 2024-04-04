Motorola Edge 40 Neo Gets Price Cut In India After Edge 50 Pro Launch; Check New Price

New Delhi: Motorola has slashed the price of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone in India after the company rolled out its latest mid-range smartphone — the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in the country.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone, which was launched last year in September, comes in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It is available in Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay colour options. The 8GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the 12GB+256GB model carries a price tag of Rs 25,999. Now, the smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000.

After the price cut, customers can purchase the 8GB+128GB version at Rs 22,999 and the 12GB+256GB variant at Rs 24,999.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels reaching up to 1300 nits, ensuring smooth performance and vivid clarity even in bright environments.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, delivering seamless multitasking and efficient performance. It is equipped with a substantial 5000 mAh battery and 68W fast charging support.

The handset runs on Android 13 OS and features dual SIM support, offering a versatile and customizable user experience. In the camera department, the smartphone packs a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. (Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro With AI-Powered Camera And 1.5K Display Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

The IP68-rated smartphone houses immersive audio with stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications:

The new smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display. The latest device also features a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery supported by 125W TurboPower charging technology and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary sensor, a versatile 13 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 50 MP front camera with autofocus support. (Also Read: OnePlus 11 5G Prices Slashed In India, Available With Big Discount Offer On Amazon)

The smartphone is backed by Moto Ai, the camera delivers exceptional performance in both photography and videography. The smartphone houses a Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.