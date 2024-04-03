Motorola Edge 50 Pro With AI-Powered Camera And 1.5K Display Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone in India. It comes with two storage options: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The smartphone is available in Moon Light Pearl, Luxe Lavender, and Black Beauty colour options.

The newly launched Motorola Edge 50 Pro is an IP68-rated smartphone and will go on sale starting April 9 via Flipkart, motorola.in and all leading retail stores.

The base variant of the newly launched smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999, and the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 35,999.

There is an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders or up to Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on the smartphone. With bank discounts and the introductory offer, you can snag a brand new Edge 50 Pro for just Rs 27,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications:

The new smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display. The latest device also features a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery supported by 125W TurboPower charging technology and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary sensor, a versatile 13 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 50 MP front camera with autofocus support.

The smartphone is backed by Moto Ai, the camera delivers exceptional performance in both photography and videography. The smartphone houses a Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.