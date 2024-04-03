OnePlus 11 5G Prices Slashed In India, Available With Big Discount Offer On Amazon

New Delhi: OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has slashed the prices of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in India. The company has made this move after rolling out its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in the country.

Notably, the OnePlus smartphone runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS. The company also promises 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates.

OnePlus 11 5G Price Drop:

The smartphone initially launched at Rs 56,999. Now, the 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 11 sees a price reduction of Rs 2,000, bringing it down to Rs 54,999. This means that consumers can avail a flat discount of Rs 2,000.

Additionally, a Rs 4,000 discount coupon is available for the flagship device, applicable on Amazon, lowering the price to Rs 50,999.

Adding further, customers can benefit from an exchange offer, receiving up to Rs 27,600 off on the exchange of their old device, substantially reducing the final price by a significant margin. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Specs)

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 2.75D flexible curved OLED display, delivering crisp visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a resolution of 3216×1440 pixels, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. It also packs Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for durability.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 4nm Mobile Platform and Adreno 740 GPU. It is loaded with a robust 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability, ensuring rapid recharges that take only 25 minutes for a full charge.

The camera department's setup comprises a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto camera, with Hasselblad Portrait Mode for striking portraits. Additionally, it features a 16MP front camera. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy at Rs 25,000 Price Segment?)

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS. Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor, while stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP54 rating, and an Alert Slider enhance the user experience.