Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset: Check Price, Specs, Availability & More

New Delhi: Motorola has introduced its new smartphone, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. It features a 6.7-inch pOLED display and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Running on Android 14-based MyUX, it promises three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Price:

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is available in two storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants costs Rs 22,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. (Also Read: iQOO Z9x 5G Launched In India With 6000mAh Battery: Check Price, Offers, Specs & More)

Colours:

When it comes to colours, the smartphone offers Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue options with a leather finish, and a Forest Blue variant with a PMMA finish.

Availability & Offers:

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available for purchase starting May 22 via Flipkart, the official Motorola website. It will also be available to purchase from select retail stores across India. Customers can also avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, enhancing its appeal as a purchase option. (Also Read: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Joins LinkedIn, Offers Glimpse Of Google I/O 2024)

Specs:

The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. It features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Further, it includes a Type-C port for charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset is also equipped with Dolby Atmos with Hi-res audio, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

The Motorola Edge 50 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s gen 2 CPU and has up to 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage. It has a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness.The Smartphone operates on the MyUX interface which is built on the Android 14 platform. Motorola assures users of three major OS updates and four years of security patches, providing a variety of software enhancements over time.

In terms of photography, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.