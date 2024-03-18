NewsTechnology
QUALCOMM

Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset With AI Power; Check Specs

Notably, Qualcomm claims that smartphone companies like Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi will soon launch handsets with the new Snapdragon chipset.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset With AI Power; Check Specs Image Credit: Qualcomm/X

New Delhi: Qualcomm has launched the company's latest flagship-grade chipset, 'Snapdragon 8s Gen 3,' with AI power at its core. The newly-launched chipset is packed with crucial key features such as on-device generative AI features, high clock speeds, and more.

It also supports major large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Google’s Gemini Nano. The latest chipset has an on-device AI assistant that can generate content based on written or image prompts.

Notably, Qualcomm claims that smartphone companies like Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi, and Xiaomi will soon launch handsets with the new Snapdragon chipset. The company also revealed that the first handset to be powered by the latest chipset will be available later this month. However, the company did not reveal any further information regarding the phone or its specifications. (Also Read: WhatsApp Will Soon Allow Users To Scan UPI QR Codes, Pin Multiple Chats And More- All You Need To Know)

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Specifications:

The chipset houses an octa-core configuration, comprising one prime core clocked at 3GHz, four performance cores with a clock speed of 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores with a clock speed of up to 2GHz. This configuration ensures smooth performance across various tasks.

In terms of display support, it can handle up to a Quad HD+ display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, offering a visually fluid experience.

The chipset is complemented by the latest Adreno GPU, delivering enhanced graphics performance for gaming and multimedia tasks. It also features real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enhancing gaming visuals with realistic lighting and reflections.

For photography enthusiasts, the chipset supports a range of camera setups, including up to a 36MP triple camera, a 64MP + 36MP dual camera, or even a 108MP single camera, allowing for high-resolution captures.

The newly launched chipset comes with AI camera capabilities, enhancing image processing and optimization. (Also Read: Vivo T3 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Date And Availability)

On the connectivity front, it's equipped with the Snapdragon X70 5G Modem, enabling blazing-fast speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps via Wi-Fi 7, ensuring seamless connectivity experiences for users. 

 

