POCO X6 Neo 5G Goes On Sale In India Via Flipkart; Check Price And Bank Offers

New Delhi: Poco launched the thinnest smartphone to date 'POCO X6 Neo 5G' in India last week. Now, the budget-friendly smartphone Poco X6 Neo is available for sale via the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The smartphone is available in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colour options and the device is 7.69mm thick and weighs around 175 grams. It is the third phone in the POCO X6 series which includes the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro. Notably, the smartphone will receive two major Android updates and security patches for four years.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256 GB. The newly launched Poco X6 Neo 5G smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end variant is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Bank Offers:

Flipkart is providing a Rs 1,000 discount for transactions made through ICICI bank cards and EMI purchases. Adding further, a Rs 1,000 exchange offer is also available. The company claims that the first 1,000 customers stand the chance to win Myntra coupons worth Rs 1,000. (Also Read: Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset With AI Power; Check Specs)

Following the application of a discount, the Poco X6 Neo 5G smartphone is now available for Rs. 14,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 16,999.

POCO X6 Neo 5G Specifications And Features:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the POCO X6 Neo 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. (Also Read: Vivo T3 5G Official Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Date And Availability)

The POCO X6 Neo 5G houses a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced durability and incorporates graphite sheets to manage thermal performance during gaming sessions.