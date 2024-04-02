Realme 12X 5G With 50MP AI Camera Setup And Android 14 Launched In India At Rs 11,999; Check Specs

New Delhi: Realme has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone, the Realme 12X 5G in India. The newly launched smartphone is available in three storage options: 4GB RAM/128GB, 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/128GB.



It comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colour options. The Realme 12x 5G comes with Air Gestures and the Dynamic Button like the Realme 12 series.

Notably, Realme has recently introduced several variants of the 12 and Narzo series. These include the Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+, and Realme Narzo 70 Pro.

Price And Availability:

For the base 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, the price of the smartphone is Rs 11,999. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 13,499 while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant stands at Rs 14,999.

It’s here and ready to take over the smartphone market!#realme12x5G



Devour the sight of India’s first ever 45W 5G phone under 11k and stay tuned for the early bird sale happening today at 6 PM.



Explore the killer features here: https://t.co/znRnDmrCgi#EntryLevel5GKiller pic.twitter.com/vR6MR1trtN April 2, 2024

The early bird sale has started today itself from 6 pm to 8 pm via e-commerce giant Flipkart and Realme's e-store. Consumers who are willing to buy the Realme 12X 5G could avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the new Realme device. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy at Rs 25,000 Price Segment?)

Realme 12X Specifications:

The Realme 12X smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 950 nits. It will be powered by an advanced 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset, delivering excellent performance and connectivity.

The upcoming smartphone runs on the Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, the phone offers a user-friendly interface and the latest Android features. To maintain optimal performance, the phone will sport a VC cooling technology, enhancing efficiency during intensive tasks.

After delivering the #EntryLevel5GKiller, we are ready to make it even better for our users. #realme12x5G



Fill out the survey and help us make the next killer smartphone: https://t.co/jJWjZyDCrn April 2, 2024

The Realme 12X is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its 50MP AI camera setup for capturing high-quality images, complemented by dual stereo speakers for immersive audio experiences. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE4 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 And Android 14 Launched In India At Rs 24,999; Check Specs, Bank Offers)

The smartphone sports an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, just like the models of the Realme 12 series. The phone is also equipped with dual stereo speakers along with a Rainwater smart touch feature.