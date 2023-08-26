trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653740
Musk’s X Takes On LinkedIn, Opens Job Hiring Beta For Verified Companies

The verified organizations (those who pay $1,000 a month for the verification status) can now feature job listings on their X profiles with the new feature.

Last Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday finally revealed plans to take on the professional networking platform LinkedIn, saying that early access to the X Hiring Beta is now available to verified organizations.

The verified organizations (those who pay $1,000 a month for the verification status) can now feature job listings on their X profiles with the new feature. “Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta -- exclusively for Verified Organisations,” X said in a post. (Also Read: Turn Rs 50 Lakh Investment Into Rs 7 Lakh PER MONTH Earnings: Start This High-Return Business Venture)

“Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today,” the Elon Musk-run company added. It’s not yet a LinkedIn killer but surely a step in that direction to make X an “everything app”. (Also Read: Secure Your Future With Just Rs 210 Monthly: Get Rs 5,000 Pension Per Month With This Govt Scheme)


“Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organisations. If eligible, we'll enable the Hiring features on your account,” said X. Reports surfaced earlier this week that X will soon roll out a job search feature, allowing users to find jobs directly on the platform.

Last month, app researcher Nima Owji posted a screenshot detailing the job listing feature which revealed that the company describes the feature as "Twitter Hiring" and it is a "free" feature for "verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions".

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles. Musk had hinted at this feature in May this year. X's first acquisition since Musk took over was Laskie.

So it's possible that the acquisition assisted the platform in creating and releasing the feature.

