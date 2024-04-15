New Delhi: Tesla under the leadership of Elon Musk has revealed plans to lay off over 10% of its worldwide workforce, as reported in an internal company-wide email. According to a report from Electrek, Elon Musk mentioned in an email to employees that job reductions will occur because of “duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas".

According to reports, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer concluded 2023 with a workforce of over 140,000 employees, indicating that the layoffs could affect over 14,000 workers. These job reductions follow just two weeks after Tesla reported a decline in sales, attributed to a broader slowdown in EV sales. (Also Read: Google Rolls Out Android 15 beta 1 Update For Pixel Devices; Check Features, How To Install)

“As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10 per cent globally,” Musk wrote in his email. (Also Read: Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Sale Offers)

He further added, “As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.”

Meanwhile, Musk has asked young talented people to join his artificial intelligence (AI) venture called xAI across the verticals. Presently, the tech billionaire's xAI company hiring engineers and designers, apart from people for product, data and infrastructure verticals. (With IANS Inputs)