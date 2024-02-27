MWC 2024: Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi Watch 2, and Xiaomi Watch S3, along with the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro globally at the ongoing MWC 2024 technology event in Barcelona. All three newly introduced smart wearables are available in selected markets, including Europe. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has yet to confirm the availability of these smart products in India.

The Xiaomi Watch 2, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro come with black and silver colour options. They also offer interchangeable straps, allowing users to customize them as per their preference.

Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch S3, Smart Band 8 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Watch 2 and Smart Band 8 Pro start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,850) and EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200), respectively. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Watch S3 starts at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,400).

Xiaomi Watch 2 Specifications

The smartwatch boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, delivering crisp visuals with a peak brightness of 600 nits. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring smooth performance. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, offering ample space for apps and data.

It runs on Google's Wear OS platform, users can enjoy seamless integration with their Android devices. To keep up with your day, it features a 495mAh battery, providing an impressive battery life of up to 65 hours according to the company's claims.

Xiaomi Watch S3 Specifications

The smartwatch features a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display for clear visuals. It runs on Xiaomi's innovative HyperOS. For health enthusiasts, it includes a range of fitness trackers such as a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, and tracking for sleep patterns and menstrual cycles, among others. The fitness tracker is loaded with a 486mAh battery, promising up to 15 days of usage on a single charge, as claimed by the company.

Adding a touch of personalization, users can swap out the bezels, which come in four stylish colours: Ocean Blue, Chrome Yellow, Dual Tone Ceramic (Black and Green), and Rainbow.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro Specifications

The smartwatch houses a 1.74-inch AMOLED display, providing a vibrant viewing experience with a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. Ensuring durability, it is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, guarding against scratches and impacts.

The smartwatch is loaded with a reliable 289mAh battery, touted to last for up to 14 days on a single charge according to the manufacturer's claims. For health-conscious users, it incorporates various trackers including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, as well as sleep and menstruation tracking, offering comprehensive insights into one's well-being.