OnePlus Watch 2 With Up To 100 Hours Battery Life Launched In India; Check Price, Sensors And Other Specs

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched its OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch in India and globally. The announcement comes as expected, as OnePlus had earlier teased the arrival of the smartwatch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. Notably, the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with numerous upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch, which debuted in India in 2021.

The high-end smartwatch OnePlus Watch 2 comes packed with military-grade certification and an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. The OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch comes in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colour options. The watch will go on sale in India from March 4 at 12 noon.

Say hello to #OnePlusWatch2 Powered by Wear OS by Google, powerful Snapdragon W5 with dual engine architecture, market-beating battery life, Unparalleled precision with Dual-frequency GPS, and premium build quality. Sale begins 4th March at 12PM. Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/pnrdUeIHNb — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 26, 2024

OnePlus Watch 2 Price And Availability

Buyers can purchase the smartwatch in India colour via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, the OnePlus online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other offline stores. For Indian consumers, the price of the OnePlus Watch 2 smartwatch is set at Rs 24,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at $299.99 (around Rs 24,862) in the US, €329 (approximately Rs 29,577) in the EU, and £299 (around Rs 31,419) in the UK. (Also Read: iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G vs Realme 12 Pro 5G Plus: Which 5G Smartphone Should You Choose?)

OnePlus Watch 2 Specifications

The premium smartwatch boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED round display, offering a vibrant viewing experience with 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 processors. It incorporates a range of sensors including acceleration, gyroscope, optical heart rate, optical pulse oximeter, geomagnetic, light, and barometer sensors, enhancing its functionality for various activities.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is loaded with a 500mAh battery with 7.5W VOOC fast charging. It promises an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge and up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode. The OnePlus Watch 2 operates on Google’s Wear OS 4 platform. Furthermore, it features 2GB of RAM and ample 32GB of internal storage, catering to diverse user needs. (Also Read: Boult Audio K40 TWS Earbuds Launched In India, Available At Rs 899, Check Full Specs)