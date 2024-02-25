MWC 2024: What To Expect From Google, One Plus, Samsung And More At Bercelona

New Delhi: The 2024 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show is slated to be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to 29. Anticipated as one of the largest gatherings yet, this mega event promises to unveil cutting-edge advancements in mobile technology, drawing tens of thousands of leaders from the tech and telecom industries worldwide.

This year, AI is poised to take center stage, permeating device launches and network enhancements. With giants like Google and Samsung integrating AI into their smartphones, other manufacturers are likely to follow suit, showcasing their own AI capabilities.

Furthermore, telecom operators such as Verizon and Ericsson will demonstrate AI-driven optimizations within 5G infrastructure. The intersection of AI and personal computing devices, spanning smartphones, headsets, and wearables, will be a primary focus, offering attendees a glimpse of a myriad of innovative products. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Launched In India With Up To 13-Day Battery Life; Check Price, Specs)

Let's Unwrap Expected Announcements From Companies At The MWC Show Floor:

Google:

Google is set to showcase an innovative booth experience at MWC. Although no new hardware announcements are expected, there might be potential Android-related revelations. Last year, Google featured a feature drop focusing on Drive, Keep, and more.

OnePlus:

OnePlus confirmed that it will be launching its second-generation smartwatch dubbed the OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC. Although OnePlus might not flaunt a concept smartphone this year, they have a history of showcasing quirky concept versions of their devices at MWC.

Motorola:

Motorola is rumored to display a bendable device that can be worn like a bracelet at MWC. However, details about the launch of this as a real product remain unconfirmed.

Samsung:

Samsung might offer a closer look at the Galaxy Ring or any new offerings from other brands in the smart wearables category. This could spark a new trend in smart wearables like rings, necklaces, or even smart nose piercings.

Honor:

Honor, fresh from unveiling the thinnest foldable device, is gearing up for the global launch of the Magic 6 Pro. (Also Read: Google Pay Introduces Paytm's Soundbox Rival 'SoundPod' In India: Check Key Features)

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi will bring the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro to MWC. They have already introduced their flagship models in China. The recently launched Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make a stage appearance, offering a sneak peek into its capabilities. (With Inputs From IANS).