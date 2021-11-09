Netflix games to be available via App Store on iOS

New Delhi: Netflix entered the gaming world with the launch of a mobile game service for Android customers earlier this month.

While Netflix has stated that it is working on an iOS version of the service, Apple's App Store restrictions will preclude Netflix from making games available through its app, according to The Verge.

Apple prohibits third-party apps from serving as a game hub, which has sparked debate among cloud gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Google Stadia.

Only by delivering their games through a web app, as Facebook has previously done, can cloud gaming firms get past this.

Netflix, according to sources, will skirt Apple's rules by making its games available on the App Store. This means you won't be able to download or play games through the Netflix app; you'll only be able to launch them.

On Android, the service currently works this way; the games are nicely bundled in a dedicated tab within the Netflix app, but must be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store.

While this configuration is good, it is insufficient for an all-in-one gaming service. From within the service, users should be able to download and play games. Netflix may bring its games to the cloud in the future.

Again, this would be fine for Android, but Apple's regulations make cloud gaming nearly hard to succeed, forcing services to make do with rudimentary web apps. It's unclear what will happen to Netflix on iOS if and when the company decides to embrace cloud gaming.

