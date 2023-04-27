Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Vs Disney + Hotstar: Check Plans Comparison In India & Other Details

New Delhi: There is a rough battle among online streaming services including Amazon Prime, Diseny + Hotstar, and Netflix in India to retain consumers at any cost. The Over-The-Top (OTT) services have seen the drastic dip in the consumer base after lockdowns ended and work from home constricted, however, it is now growing again. These OTTs are constantly flooding good content on the platforms spanning across different genres in order to attract the consumers irrespective of the age, gender, personality, and choices.

Median consumer base has been continously growing for the past few years due to availability of cheap internet, quality and good content on these OTT plaforms and But the competition is all set to get tough with the growing demand and growing competitiors. There has been three major online platforms in India – Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar.

If you are considering to choose among OTT service Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar, you can see the following price comparison.

Disney + Hotstar Subscription Plans In India

There are four plans available in Disney + Hoststar streaming service in India. You can take one of them as per your budget and needs. The benefit of Disney + Hotstar is the availability of shows from the Warner Bros and HBO production houses.

Disney + Hotstar Subscription Mobile Plan: It is specifically tailored to ensure the needs of mobile consumers. As the name implies, it only works on mobile. It will cost about Rs 149 for 3 month. It is not ads free and maximum video quality is 720 p. Moreover, you can’t watch on TV or Laptop.

Disney + Hotstar Subscription Rs 499 Plan: It is upgraded version mobile pack is having everything same from the previous pack. It is a yearly plan so it will cost you less.

Disney + Hotstar Subscription Rs 899 Super Plan: The TV or Laptop plan will cost the customer about Rs 899 per year. It provides all content such as movies, live sports, or laptop. It will give full HD of 1080p video quality. But it’s not ads free. The user will get Dolby atmos sound quality.

Disney + Hotstar Subscription Rs 1499 Plan: The premium plan in the OTT platform catalogue is providing the maximum benefits including ads free movies and shows, video quality up to 4K.

Netflix Subscription Plans In India

Netflix Rs 149 Plan: Netflix cheapest plan is mobile only. It will allow only 1 screen at a time. The pack provides maximum stream quality of 480 p and runs only on smartphones and tablets.

Netflix Basic Rs 199 Plan: It allows Netflix on multiple devices such as tablet, smartphone or TV. Though only 1 screen at a time with maximum video quality of 720p is allowed in this plan. It will cost you Rs 199 per month.

Netflix Standard Rs 499 Plan: You can watch content on two screen at a time. The maximum resolution of 1080p is available with this pack. Users can also download movies and TV shows on 2 supported devices.

Netflix Premium Rs 649 Plan: It’s a family plan that allows content to be streamed on 4 screens at a time in 4K resolution. It allows all content on 6 devices at a time.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Rs 299 Plan: This is a monthly subscription plan provides the usual benefits like free one or two-day deliveries, access to Amazon Prime videos, Prime Music, more.

Amazon Prime Rs 599 Plan: The three-month Amazon Prime plan is the same the basic plan. However, it is little cheaper in comparison to that. It also has all benefits including Prime Music, Free one or two-days deliveries, etc.

Amazon Prime Lite Rs 999 Plan: It is the same with all benefits like previous Amazon Prime plans, but not Amazon Music.